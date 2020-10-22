Cryptocurrencies

Ebang Launches Australia-Based Subsidiary, Seeks Approval for New Exchange

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Ebang has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia as part of its strategy to create a digital asset trading platform.

  • The company has applied for but not yet received an Australian financial services license, per a Thursday press release.
  • In June, CFO Chen Lei confirmed the Hangzhou-based company planned a cryptocurrency exchange that would strictly operate outside of China, as CoinDesk previously reported.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular