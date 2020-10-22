Ebang Launches Australia-Based Subsidiary, Seeks Approval for New Exchange

Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Ebang has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia as part of its strategy to create a digital asset trading platform.

The company has applied for but not yet received an Australian financial services license, per a Thursday press release.

In June, CFO Chen Lei confirmed the Hangzhou-based company planned a cryptocurrency exchange that would strictly operate outside of China, as CoinDesk previously reported.

