Ebang Launches Australia-Based Subsidiary, Seeks Approval for New Exchange
Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Ebang has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia as part of its strategy to create a digital asset trading platform.
- The company has applied for but not yet received an Australian financial services license, per a Thursday press release.
- In June, CFO Chen Lei confirmed the Hangzhou-based company planned a cryptocurrency exchange that would strictly operate outside of China, as CoinDesk previously reported.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Miner Producer Ebang Blames Coronavirus for 50% Slump in Revenue
- Bitmain, Ebang Among 21 Bitcoin Mining Farms Stripped of Energy Perks in Inner Mongolia
- Chinese Bitcoin Miner Producer Ebang Is Launching an Offshore Exchange
- Bitcoin Miner Maker Ebang Estimates $2.5M Loss for Q1 in IPO Prospectus Update
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.