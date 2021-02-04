Ebang International Stock Rises Sharply After Litecoin and Dogecoin Announcement

What happened

Shares of Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) rose sharply on Thursday after the company announced a new product that will allow users to simultaneously mine two popular cryptocurrencies, Litecoin and Dogecoin. At the close, the stock was up almost 14%.

So what

You may be familiar with bitcoin, but it's just one of the thousands of cryptocurrencies. Ebang manufactures hardware mostly used for mining bitcoin, but according to today's announcement out of Hangzhou, China, it has designed a chip that can mine Litecoin and Dogecoin at the same time.

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the last three months, the price of Litecoin has gone up almost 200%. During that same period, Dogecoin is up a whopping 1,400%. It's quickly becoming a crypto-trader favorite given it's worth just a couple of pennies and traders can therefore buy a lot of tokens.

It's the same reasoning people sometimes use when buying penny stocks. But the point is, these two cryptocurrencies are increasingly popular, aligning Ebang's latest product with that trend. That's why the stock is up today.

Now what

Investors should be careful not to overstate the innovation here for Ebang International. Litecoin and Dogecoin are both Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, which allowed them to merge mining way back in 2014. So it's not like Ebang is enabling something that's never been done before; simultaneous mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin was already a thing.

Rather, this new chip will simply allow Ebang to sell a new line of mining equipment, and one that management says is "superior to other mining machines currently on the market."

Of course, you'd expect management to be proud of its products. But only time will tell if this will translate to meaningful revenue growth in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Ebang International Holdings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ebang International Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jon Quast owns bitcoin tokens. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks or cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.