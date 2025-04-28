Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports 20.9% Revenue Increase and Improved Financial Performance for Fiscal Year 2024

Ebang International reported a 20.9% revenue increase and reduced net loss for fiscal year 2024, focusing on renewable energy expansion.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, showing a 20.9% increase in total net revenues, rising to $5.9 million from $4.9 million in 2023. The company achieved a gross profit of $1.2 million, a significant recovery from a gross loss of $16.7 million the previous year, while reducing its net loss to $20.9 million from $38.0 million in 2023. Chairman and CEO Mr. Dong Hu highlighted 2024 as a pivotal year, emphasizing the company's strategic expansion into the renewable energy sector, alongside ongoing efforts to optimize costs and enhance operational efficiency. Ebang's cash and cash equivalents stood at $213.8 million at year-end. The company's improved financial performance and focus on sustainability position it well for future growth in both fintech and renewable energy markets.

Potential Positives

Total net revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, indicating a positive growth trend.

Gross profit shifted positively to US$1.2 million from a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the previous year, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

Net loss decreased significantly to US$20.9 million from US$38.0 million in the prior year, reflecting better financial management.

The company has officially entered the renewable energy sector, showcasing a commitment to innovation and strategic growth in emerging markets.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 20.9% increase in total net revenues, the Company reported a significant net loss of US$20.9 million for the fiscal year 2024, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

General and administrative expenses rose by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, despite efforts to reduce costs, suggesting inefficiency in managing operational costs.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from US$241.6 million in 2023 to US$213.8 million in 2024, signaling potential liquidity concerns for the Company.

FAQ

What were Ebang's total net revenues for fiscal year 2024?

Total net revenues increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

How did Ebang's gross profit change in 2024?

Gross profit in 2024 was US$1.2 million, rebounding from a gross loss of US$16.7 million in 2023.

What strategic direction is Ebang pursuing in 2024?

Ebang is entering the renewable energy sector as part of its strategic expansion and innovation efforts.

What was Ebang's net loss for fiscal year 2024?

The net loss for 2024 was US$20.9 million, a significant reduction from US$38.0 million in 2023.

How much cash and cash equivalents did Ebang have by the end of 2024?

Ebang had US$213.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024









Total net revenues



in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Gross profit



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Net loss



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.





Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The year 2024 marks a significant turning point for us. While consolidating and deepening our existing business, we are actively advancing the expansion of our products and services into emerging fields closely linked to our core technologies, research expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Crucially, we are officially entering the promising yet challenging new energy sector, which represents an important step in our strategic layout. We firmly believe that with the advantages accumulated in design, research and development, as well as manufacturing—coupled with our core competencies and extensive experience—we can swiftly penetrate the advanced renewable energy market while injecting it with new vitality and innovation through profound market insights.”





Mr. Hu continued: “In facing a landscape filled with both opportunities and challenges, we adhere to a prudent yet enterprising operational strategy. On one hand, we boldly explore new business domains; on the other hand, we meticulously control operational costs according to stringent standards to safeguard the company's steady growth trajectory. We are confident that by maintaining an unwavering spirit of perseverance and continuous innovation, we will stand out amidst fierce competition in the renewable energy market and make positive contributions to our planet for a brighter future.”







Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024









Total net revenues



in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of: (1) the newly acquired renewable energy business in November 2024 which led to an increase of renewable energy products revenue, and (2) rentals of idle office space, which has also generated rental revenue during the year and promoted revenue growth. Besides that, all other businesses are relatively stable.







Cost of revenues



in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 78.3% to US$4.7 million, from US$21.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year, which is primarily due to VAT recoverable impairment of US$16.7 million, which was recognized in cost of revenue in 2023, as it is expected that VAT will not be recovered in the foreseeable future. In a market with both opportunities and risks, we constantly adjust our development strategy, allocate resources, and control costs and expenses based on changes in the market condition in order to avoid unnecessary expenses.







Gross profit



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.











Total operating expenses



in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 14.6% to US$31.6 million, from US$36.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of a decrease in selling expenses, an increase in general and administrative expenses, and a decrease in impairment.









Selling expenses



in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 41.6% to US$1.1 million, from US$1.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in sales staff salaries, which is also the result of the Company’s continuously adjusting its strategic policies based on changes in the market situation, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.











in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 41.6% to US$1.1 million, from US$1.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in sales staff salaries, which is also the result of the Company’s continuously adjusting its strategic policies based on changes in the market situation, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.





General and administrative expenses



in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, from US$29.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increases in expenses for exploring new markets and businesses, as well as related investments in the renewable energy business.











in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, from US$29.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increases in expenses for exploring new markets and businesses, as well as related investments in the renewable energy business.





Impairment of intangible assets



was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.











was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.





Impairment of goodwill



was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$2.3 million in the 2023 fiscal year.













Gain from disposal of subsidiaries



was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$0.008 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Loss from operations



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$30.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$53.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Interest income



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$11.4 million, compared to US$11.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to reduction in the interest rate.







Other income



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$0.3 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Other income in 2023 was primarily due to the Company taking possession of customer deposits collected from previous years as a result of defaults by customers under their respective contracts with the Company in 2023.







Net loss



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.3 million, compared to US$36.8 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







Basic and diluted net loss per share



in the 2024 fiscal year was US$3.22, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of US$5.86 in the 2023 fiscal year.







Cash and cash equivalents



were US$213.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to US$241.6 million as of December 31, 2023.







About Ebang International Holdings Inc.







Ebang, leveraging years of manufacturing experience and possessing expertise in blockchain technology and Fintech, has emerged as a key player in these fields. The Company utilizes advanced technologies and cutting-edge financial services to develop and launch innovative Fintech service platforms that have received positive acclaim in the market. In order to diversify its product offerings for more stable financial performance, the Company has expanded into the renewable energy sector, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and long-term growth. In the foreseeable future, it will continue to focus on both Fintech and renewable energy businesses while maintaining adaptability to market demands and remaining open to new opportunities. For more information, please visit





https://ir.ebang.com/





.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “potential,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “likely to,” and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current markets and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, expectations relating to our industry, the regulatory environment, market conditions, trends and growth, expectations relating to customer behaviors and preferences, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy and maintain future profitability, market acceptance of our products and services, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base, our ability to develop new products and services, our ability to expand internationally, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, the efforts of increased competition in our markets, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, market conditions across the blockchain, Fintech and general markets, political and economic conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.









Investor Relations Contact







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Ebang International Holdings Inc.





Email: ir@ebang.com



























EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Stated in US dollars)





























December 31,









2024

























December 31,









2023





















ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





213,822,331













$





241,634,262













Restricted cash, current









580,019

















88,614













Short-term investments









4,906,760

















496,122













Accounts receivable, net









1,586,766

















946,514













Advances to suppliers









70,312

















198,617













Inventories, net









597,116

















198,846













Prepayments









322,382

















304,453













VAT recoverable, current









3,203,198

















-













Other current assets, net









5,676,953

















5,691,679















Total current assets

















230,765,837

































249,559,107

























































Non-current assets:







































Property, plant and equipment, net









29,907,181

















33,151,061













Intangible assets, net









3,339,664

















2,329,777













Operating lease right-of-use assets









3,348,442

















6,119,535













Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties









40,081

















31,197













Restricted cash, non-current









602,178

















1,197,286













Goodwill









1,277,789

















-













VAT recoverable, non-current









766,587

















4,061,079













Other assets









5,756,224

















1,790,606















Total non-current assets

















45,038,146

































48,680,541

























































Total assets









$









275,803,983

























$









298,239,648

























































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































Current liabilities:







































Accounts payable





$





286,099













$





292,570













Accrued liabilities and other payables









10,367,210

















9,804,848













Operating lease liabilities, current









1,114,377

















1,764,259













Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current









29,961

















28,849













Advances from customers









55,403

















69,361















Total current liabilities

















11,853,050

































11,959,887

























































Non-current liabilities:







































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









2,877,122

















4,880,844













Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current









10,120

















2,348













Other non-current liability









376,841

















-













Deferred tax liabilities









326,452

















74,225















Total non-current liabilities

















3,590,535

































4,957,417

























































Total liabilities

















15,443,585

































16,917,304

























































Equity:







































Class A ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 11,112,474 shares authorized, 4,989,746 shares issued, 4,726,424 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023



(1)











18,178

















18,178













Class B ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 1,554,192 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









5,978

















5,978













Additional paid-in capital









396,454,715

















397,467,795













Statutory reserves









11,079,649

















11,079,649













Accumulated deficit









(135,091,716





)













(114,840,665





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(12,874,020





)













(13,887,088





)











Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity

















259,592,784

































279,843,847























































Non-controlling interest









767,614

















1,478,497



















































Total equity

















260,360,398

































281,322,344

























































Total liabilities and equity









$









275,803,983

























$









298,239,648

































(1)







As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, 263,322 reserved for future issuance upon the vesting of RSAs granted under the 2020 Plan were considered issued but not outstanding.































EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(Stated in US dollars)





























For the year ended









December 31,









2024

























For the year ended









December 31,









2023

























For the year ended









December 31,









2022



















Product revenue





$





1,179,404













$





782,349













$





29,537,224













Service revenue









4,689,367

















4,072,832

















2,790,895















Total revenues











5,868,771

















4,855,181

















32,328,119













Cost of revenues









4,679,085

















21,558,986

















16,915,795















Gross profit (loss)

















1,189,686

































(16,703,805









)

























15,412,324









































































Operating expenses:























































Selling expenses









1,107,048

















1,893,607

















1,956,120













General and administrative expenses









30,455,530

















29,041,432

















40,712,314













Impairment of intangible assets









-

















3,708,247

















20,738,130













Impairment of goodwill









-

















2,299,628

















-















Total operating expenses

















31,562,578

































36,942,914

































63,406,564







































































Gain on disposal of subsidiaries









-

















(7,524





)













(5,941





)











Loss from operations

















(30,372,892









)

























(53,639,195









)

























(47,988,299









)

































































Other income (expenses):























































Interest income









11,371,783

















11,941,453

















4,362,832













Other income









328,360

















1,131,178

















1,033,622













Gain (loss) from investment









382,896

















356,996

















(509,496





)









Net gain (loss) on disposal of cryptocurrencies









(374,964





)













744,803

















-













Exchange gain (loss)









(2,169,880





)













456,647

















(2,161,264





)









Government grants









52,191

















62,600

















81,911













Other expenses









(126,208





)













(119,531





)













(649,476





)











Total other income

















9,464,178

































14,574,146

































2,158,129









































































Loss before income taxes benefit

















(20,908,714









)

























(39,065,049









)

























(45,830,170









)































































Income taxes benefit









(42,545





)













(1,031,461





)













(72,933





)































































Net loss

















(20,866,169









)

























(38,033,588









)

























(45,757,237









)











Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest









(615,118





)













(1,261,445





)













(1,868,995





)











Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.









$









(20,251,051









)

















$









(36,772,143









)

















$









(43,888,242









)

































































Comprehensive loss























































Net loss





$





(20,866,169





)









$





(38,033,588





)









$





(45,757,237





)











Other comprehensive loss:























































Foreign currency translation adjustment









917,303

















(2,278,915





)













(5,338,217





)































































Total comprehensive loss











(19,948,866





)













(40,312,503





)













(51,095,454





)









Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest









(710,883





)













(1,377,803





)













(2,379,686





)











Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.









$









(19,237,983









)

















$









(38,934,700









)

















$









(48,715,768









)

































































Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.























































Basic



(1)







$





(3.22





)









$





(5.86





)









$





(7.03





)









Diluted



(1)







$





(3.22





)









$





(5.86





)









$





(7.03





)































































Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding























































Basic



(1)











6,280,616

















6,275,118

















6,247,333













Diluted



(1)











6,280,616

















6,275,118

















6,247,333



























(1)







Retrospectively adjusted for the effect of the Reverse Stock Split effected on November 20, 2022.



















