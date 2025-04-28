Stocks
EBON

Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports 20.9% Revenue Increase and Improved Financial Performance for Fiscal Year 2024

April 28, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Ebang International reported a 20.9% revenue increase and reduced net loss for fiscal year 2024, focusing on renewable energy expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Ebang International Holdings Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, showing a 20.9% increase in total net revenues, rising to $5.9 million from $4.9 million in 2023. The company achieved a gross profit of $1.2 million, a significant recovery from a gross loss of $16.7 million the previous year, while reducing its net loss to $20.9 million from $38.0 million in 2023. Chairman and CEO Mr. Dong Hu highlighted 2024 as a pivotal year, emphasizing the company's strategic expansion into the renewable energy sector, alongside ongoing efforts to optimize costs and enhance operational efficiency. Ebang's cash and cash equivalents stood at $213.8 million at year-end. The company's improved financial performance and focus on sustainability position it well for future growth in both fintech and renewable energy markets.

Potential Positives

  • Total net revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, indicating a positive growth trend.
  • Gross profit shifted positively to US$1.2 million from a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the previous year, highlighting improved operational efficiency.
  • Net loss decreased significantly to US$20.9 million from US$38.0 million in the prior year, reflecting better financial management.
  • The company has officially entered the renewable energy sector, showcasing a commitment to innovation and strategic growth in emerging markets.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a 20.9% increase in total net revenues, the Company reported a significant net loss of US$20.9 million for the fiscal year 2024, indicating ongoing financial struggles.
  • General and administrative expenses rose by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, despite efforts to reduce costs, suggesting inefficiency in managing operational costs.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased from US$241.6 million in 2023 to US$213.8 million in 2024, signaling potential liquidity concerns for the Company.

FAQ

What were Ebang's total net revenues for fiscal year 2024?

Total net revenues increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

How did Ebang's gross profit change in 2024?

Gross profit in 2024 was US$1.2 million, rebounding from a gross loss of US$16.7 million in 2023.

What strategic direction is Ebang pursuing in 2024?

Ebang is entering the renewable energy sector as part of its strategic expansion and innovation efforts.

What was Ebang's net loss for fiscal year 2024?

The net loss for 2024 was US$20.9 million, a significant reduction from US$38.0 million in 2023.

How much cash and cash equivalents did Ebang have by the end of 2024?

Ebang had US$213.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EBON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EBON stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.




Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024




Total net revenues

in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Gross profit

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Net loss

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The year 2024 marks a significant turning point for us. While consolidating and deepening our existing business, we are actively advancing the expansion of our products and services into emerging fields closely linked to our core technologies, research expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Crucially, we are officially entering the promising yet challenging new energy sector, which represents an important step in our strategic layout. We firmly believe that with the advantages accumulated in design, research and development, as well as manufacturing—coupled with our core competencies and extensive experience—we can swiftly penetrate the advanced renewable energy market while injecting it with new vitality and innovation through profound market insights.”



Mr. Hu continued: “In facing a landscape filled with both opportunities and challenges, we adhere to a prudent yet enterprising operational strategy. On one hand, we boldly explore new business domains; on the other hand, we meticulously control operational costs according to stringent standards to safeguard the company's steady growth trajectory. We are confident that by maintaining an unwavering spirit of perseverance and continuous innovation, we will stand out amidst fierce competition in the renewable energy market and make positive contributions to our planet for a brighter future.”




Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024




Total net revenues

in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of: (1) the newly acquired renewable energy business in November 2024 which led to an increase of renewable energy products revenue, and (2) rentals of idle office space, which has also generated rental revenue during the year and promoted revenue growth. Besides that, all other businesses are relatively stable.




Cost of revenues

in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 78.3% to US$4.7 million, from US$21.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year, which is primarily due to VAT recoverable impairment of US$16.7 million, which was recognized in cost of revenue in 2023, as it is expected that VAT will not be recovered in the foreseeable future. In a market with both opportunities and risks, we constantly adjust our development strategy, allocate resources, and control costs and expenses based on changes in the market condition in order to avoid unnecessary expenses.




Gross profit

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.





Total operating expenses

in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 14.6% to US$31.6 million, from US$36.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of a decrease in selling expenses, an increase in general and administrative expenses, and a decrease in impairment.





  • Selling expenses

    in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 41.6% to US$1.1 million, from US$1.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in sales staff salaries, which is also the result of the Company’s continuously adjusting its strategic policies based on changes in the market situation, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.







  • General and administrative expenses

    in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, from US$29.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increases in expenses for exploring new markets and businesses, as well as related investments in the renewable energy business.







  • Impairment of intangible assets

    was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.







  • Impairment of goodwill

    was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$2.3 million in the 2023 fiscal year.






Gain from disposal of subsidiaries

was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$0.008 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Loss from operations

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$30.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$53.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Interest income

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$11.4 million, compared to US$11.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to reduction in the interest rate.




Other income

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$0.3 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Other income in 2023 was primarily due to the Company taking possession of customer deposits collected from previous years as a result of defaults by customers under their respective contracts with the Company in 2023.




Net loss

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.3 million, compared to US$36.8 million in the 2023 fiscal year.




Basic and diluted net loss per share

in the 2024 fiscal year was US$3.22, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of US$5.86 in the 2023 fiscal year.




Cash and cash equivalents

were US$213.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to US$241.6 million as of December 31, 2023.




About Ebang International Holdings Inc.



Ebang, leveraging years of manufacturing experience and possessing expertise in blockchain technology and Fintech, has emerged as a key player in these fields. The Company utilizes advanced technologies and cutting-edge financial services to develop and launch innovative Fintech service platforms that have received positive acclaim in the market. In order to diversify its product offerings for more stable financial performance, the Company has expanded into the renewable energy sector, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and long-term growth. In the foreseeable future, it will continue to focus on both Fintech and renewable energy businesses while maintaining adaptability to market demands and remaining open to new opportunities. For more information, please visit


https://ir.ebang.com/


.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “potential,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “likely to,” and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current markets and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, expectations relating to our industry, the regulatory environment, market conditions, trends and growth, expectations relating to customer behaviors and preferences, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy and maintain future profitability, market acceptance of our products and services, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base, our ability to develop new products and services, our ability to expand internationally, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, the efforts of increased competition in our markets, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, market conditions across the blockchain, Fintech and general markets, political and economic conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.




Investor Relations Contact



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:


Ebang International Holdings Inc.


Email: ir@ebang.com



EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Stated in US dollars)




December 31,




2024







December 31,




2023




ASSETS






Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
213,822,331


$
241,634,262

Restricted cash, current

580,019



88,614

Short-term investments

4,906,760



496,122

Accounts receivable, net

1,586,766



946,514

Advances to suppliers

70,312



198,617

Inventories, net

597,116



198,846

Prepayments

322,382



304,453

VAT recoverable, current

3,203,198



-

Other current assets, net

5,676,953



5,691,679


Total current assets




230,765,837










249,559,107












Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

29,907,181



33,151,061

Intangible assets, net

3,339,664



2,329,777

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,348,442



6,119,535

Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties

40,081



31,197

Restricted cash, non-current

602,178



1,197,286

Goodwill

1,277,789



-

VAT recoverable, non-current

766,587



4,061,079

Other assets

5,756,224



1,790,606


Total non-current assets




45,038,146










48,680,541












Total assets

$

275,803,983







$

298,239,648












LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities:







Accounts payable
$
286,099


$
292,570

Accrued liabilities and other payables

10,367,210



9,804,848

Operating lease liabilities, current

1,114,377



1,764,259

Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current

29,961



28,849

Advances from customers

55,403



69,361


Total current liabilities




11,853,050










11,959,887












Non-current liabilities:







Operating lease liabilities, non-current

2,877,122



4,880,844

Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current

10,120



2,348

Other non-current liability

376,841



-

Deferred tax liabilities

326,452



74,225


Total non-current liabilities




3,590,535










4,957,417












Total liabilities




15,443,585










16,917,304












Equity:







Class A ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 11,112,474 shares authorized, 4,989,746 shares issued, 4,726,424 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

(1)

18,178



18,178

Class B ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 1,554,192 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

5,978



5,978

Additional paid-in capital

396,454,715



397,467,795

Statutory reserves

11,079,649



11,079,649

Accumulated deficit

(135,091,716
)


(114,840,665
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,874,020
)


(13,887,088
)


Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity




259,592,784










279,843,847











Non-controlling interest

767,614



1,478,497










Total equity




260,360,398










281,322,344












Total liabilities and equity

$

275,803,983







$

298,239,648














(1)
As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, 263,322 reserved for future issuance upon the vesting of RSAs granted under the 2020 Plan were considered issued but not outstanding.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(Stated in US dollars)




For the year ended




December 31,




2024







For the year ended




December 31,




2023







For the year ended




December 31,




2022



Product revenue
$
1,179,404


$
782,349


$
29,537,224

Service revenue

4,689,367



4,072,832



2,790,895


Total revenues

5,868,771



4,855,181



32,328,119

Cost of revenues

4,679,085



21,558,986



16,915,795


Gross profit (loss)




1,189,686










(16,703,805

)







15,412,324
















Operating expenses:











Selling expenses

1,107,048



1,893,607



1,956,120

General and administrative expenses

30,455,530



29,041,432



40,712,314

Impairment of intangible assets

-



3,708,247



20,738,130

Impairment of goodwill

-



2,299,628



-


Total operating expenses




31,562,578










36,942,914










63,406,564















Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-



(7,524
)


(5,941
)


Loss from operations




(30,372,892

)







(53,639,195

)







(47,988,299

)














Other income (expenses):











Interest income

11,371,783



11,941,453



4,362,832

Other income

328,360



1,131,178



1,033,622

Gain (loss) from investment

382,896



356,996



(509,496
)

Net gain (loss) on disposal of cryptocurrencies

(374,964
)


744,803



-

Exchange gain (loss)

(2,169,880
)


456,647



(2,161,264
)

Government grants

52,191



62,600



81,911

Other expenses

(126,208
)


(119,531
)


(649,476
)


Total other income




9,464,178










14,574,146










2,158,129
















Loss before income taxes benefit




(20,908,714

)







(39,065,049

)







(45,830,170

)













Income taxes benefit

(42,545
)


(1,031,461
)


(72,933
)














Net loss




(20,866,169

)







(38,033,588

)







(45,757,237

)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(615,118
)


(1,261,445
)


(1,868,995
)


Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.

$

(20,251,051

)




$

(36,772,143

)




$

(43,888,242

)














Comprehensive loss











Net loss
$
(20,866,169
)

$
(38,033,588
)

$
(45,757,237
)


Other comprehensive loss:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

917,303



(2,278,915
)


(5,338,217
)














Total comprehensive loss

(19,948,866
)


(40,312,503
)


(51,095,454
)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(710,883
)


(1,377,803
)


(2,379,686
)


Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.

$

(19,237,983

)




$

(38,934,700

)




$

(48,715,768

)














Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.











Basic

(1)
$
(3.22
)

$
(5.86
)

$
(7.03
)

Diluted

(1)
$
(3.22
)

$
(5.86
)

$
(7.03
)














Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding











Basic

(1)

6,280,616



6,275,118



6,247,333

Diluted

(1)

6,280,616



6,275,118



6,247,333
















(1)
Retrospectively adjusted for the effect of the Reverse Stock Split effected on November 20, 2022.







Stocks mentioned

EBON

