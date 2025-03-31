Eaton's Wide Market Reach and R&D Program Aid Its Operations

Eaton Corporation’s ETN operations will thrive on the back of its wide market reach and systematic R&D expenditures. This will create new products that are set to help ETN’s customers in efficient power management. Reindustrialization and megatrends are creating more opportunities for the company.



This power management solution provider delivered an average earnings surprise of 3% for the trailing four quarters.



Other operators in the same space, such as Emerson Electric EMR, Illinois Tool Works ITW and ParkerHannifin PH, have reported an average earnings surprise of 4.28%, 3.56% and 5.38%, respectively, for the trailing four quarters. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate for EMR, ITW and PH is currently pinned at 8.5%, 5.6% and 9.2%, respectively.

Factors Acting as Tailwinds for ETN

Eaton has been consistently investing in R&D programs to introduce new products, including power management solutions, which will reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. R&D expenses were $794 million in 2024. Eaton has laid out a 10-year plan that includes a $3 billion investment in R&D programs, which will allow it to create sustainable products in this period of time. The products supplied by Eaton have been deemed to be a critical part of the global infrastructure and are absolutely essential in the time of crisis.



ETN operates in a number of markets and the quality of products enables it to retain a strong market position. Eaton’s strategic acquisitions allow it to foray into new markets and enhance revenue stream. The company supplies products to around 160 countries and serves a broad customer base, which provides stability to its revenue generation ability.



The new AI-training data center requires both high power and density, which is creating a new opportunity for growth for this power management company. Eaton has invested more than $8 billion in transformative portfolio management and will be able to focus on the remaining businesses that will allow it to further improve earnings in the long run. Robust project activity tied to megatrends continues with reindustrialization, data center markets and infrastructure spending, creating more opportunities for the company.

ETN’s Headwinds

Eaton’s operation can be affected by supply-chain disruptions. The company utilizes a variety of raw materials and components in its businesses and has to depend on others for the uninterrupted supply of raw materials at reasonable rates. Due to inflation, ETN’s suppliers might increase their prices in response to increased costs of raw materials, energy and labor.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.