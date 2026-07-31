Eaton's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Electrical Sales, Outlook Raised

Eaton Corporation plc ETN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, up 6.8% year over year and 2.27% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08. Revenues of $8.53 billion increased 21.4% and surpassed the consensus mark of $8.01 billion by 6.57%.



GAAP earnings were $2.11 per share, down 15.9% from $2.51 a year ago. The gap between GAAP and adjusted results reflected 50 cents per share of intangible amortization, 49 cents of acquisition and divestiture charges, and 5 cents tied to restructuring.

ETN's Organic Growth Drives Revenues

Second-quarter total revenues were $8.53 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8 billion by 6.57%.



Second-quarter sales growth included a 14% increase in organic revenues and a 7% contribution from acquisitions. Management said data centers remained a major growth engine, while demand was also robust across other served markets.



The quarter benefited from double-digit organic growth in both electrical businesses and strong acquisition contributions. Electrical-sector backlog rose 43% year over year, while Aerospace backlog advanced 28%, underscoring sustained demand across key end markets.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Eaton's Segment Details

Electrical Americas sales reached $3.95 billion, up 18% organically. Operating profit rose 10% to $1.09 billion, while margin was 27.5%, improving 190 basis points sequentially.



Orders in the segment increased 41% on a rolling 12-month basis, and backlog grew 33% from June 2025. These metrics highlight continued strength in Eaton's largest business and provide visibility into future activity.



Electrical Global sales climbed 44% to $2.52 billion. Organic growth was 18%, Boyd Thermal added 25%, and foreign exchange contributed 1%. Operating profit increased 41% to $499 million, with margin improving 60 basis points sequentially to 19.8%.



The segment's backlog surged 103%, while rolling 12-month orders rose 33% organically. The combined Electrical businesses maintained a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2, meaning orders continued to exceed completed sales.



Aerospace sales rose 13% to $1.22 billion, supported by 7% organic growth and a 6% acquisition contribution. Operating profit advanced 16% to $278 million, while margin expanded 60 basis points year over year to 22.8%. Rolling 12-month orders increased 17%.



Mobility sales were $841 million. A 2% organic decline was offset by a 2% benefit from currency translation, leaving reported sales roughly flat year over year.



Operating profit increased 7% to $109 million, and margin expanded 90 basis points to 13.0%. Eaton also agreed to separate Mobility through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Dana, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

ETN's Margins Face Acquisition-Related Pressure

Total segment margin was 23.1%, 10 basis points above the high end of management's guidance but 80 basis points below the prior-year quarter. Acquisition-related effects and higher amortization weighed on reported profitability.



Selling and administrative expense was $1.24 billion, research and development expense was $227 million, and net interest expense was $201 million. The company also recorded $24 million of restructuring charges during the quarter.

Eaton's Cash Flow Supports Ongoing Investment

Operating cash flow was $1.13 billion, up 23% year over year. After $253 million of capital expenditures, free cash flow totaled $874 million, an increase of 22%.



At June 30, 2026, cash was $483 million compared with $622 million at year-end 2025. Long-term debt was $18.51 billion, up from $8.76 billion, reflecting the funding impact of recent acquisitions.

ETN Raises Full-Year Organic Growth Guidance

For 2026, Eaton now expects organic growth of 11-13% (up from prior range of 9-11%), segment margin of 24.1-24.5% and adjusted earnings of $13.40-$13.60 per share (up from prior range of $13.05-$13.50). The midpoint of the earnings range implies 12% growth from 2025.



For the third quarter, management projects organic growth of 13.5-15.5%, segment margin of 24.6-25% and adjusted earnings of $3.46-$3.56 per share. The outlook reflects expectations for continued demand momentum and stronger profitability.

ETN’s Zacks Rank

Eaton has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 7.29%.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pinned at 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 for 2026 earnings per share has declined 2.86% year over year.



ABB Ltd. ABBNY reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 16.46%.



The long-term earnings growth rate is pinned at 17.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has increased 51.81% year over year.



AZZ AZZ reported quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 13.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased 12.12% year over year.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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