Eaton's (ETN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, View Cut

Eaton Corporation ETN reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported earnings were at the lower end of management’s guided range of $1.50-$1.60 per share. Moreover, the bottom line marked a 6% improvement from the year-ago level.



GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $1.44 per share compared with 96 cents in the year-ago period. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the reported quarter was due to one-time acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs.



Revenues



Total revenues in the quarter came in at $5,314 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,545 million by 4.2%. Quarterly revenues also decreased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year decline in revenues was due to 1% fall in organic sales and negative currency translation of 1.5%. These negatives were partially offset by gains from acquired assets.

