Eaton vs. Vertiv: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Eaton is a diversified power management leader with strong exposure to aerospace and the electrical grid.

Vertiv specializes in high-growth digital infrastructure, providing critical cooling and power for AI data centers.

Which infrastructure giant offers the best balance of growth and value for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Eaton Plc ›

As the world pivots toward massive electrification and the energy-hungry demands of artificial intelligence, choosing between Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) requires a look at two different infrastructure giants.

Both companies provide essential equipment for the electrical grid and modern data centers, yet they occupy different niches in the value chain. Eaton focuses on a broad range of power management across industrial and aerospace sectors, while Vertiv specializes in cooling and power systems specifically for digital infrastructure. This contrast makes them a popular comparison for investors looking to play the long-term electrification trend.

The case for Eaton

Eaton is a major player among industrial stocks that focus on intelligent power management. Following its 2026 divestiture of its Mobility Group to Dana, it focuses on electrical infrastructure, data centers, and aerospace. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk, as 22% of Electrical segment sales in 2025 came from just six large customers. Additionally, the Aerospace segment derived 20% of its sales from three aircraft original equipment manufacturers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $27.4 billion, reflecting growth of roughly 10.3% compared to the previous year. Net income for the same period was approximately $4.1 billion, representing a net margin of 14.9%. This performance followed a positive upward trend from a net income of roughly $3.2 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company strategy involves leveraging its massive scale to provide end-to-end solutions for utilities and data center operators.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.1x, a metric comparing total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 1.3x, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities to measure liquidity. Free cash flow (cash from operations minus capital spending) was close to $3.6 billion for the year. This cash generation supports consistent research and development in power management technologies.

The case for Vertiv

Vertiv is a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, providing power and cooling technologies to the tech sector. It serves major technology firms like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet to support their massive cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Because it relies on these capital expenditure cycles, its performance is tied to the spending of large-scale technology firms. As data centers transition to high-density racks, the focus on liquid-cooling and power management becomes increasingly vital.

For FY 2025, revenue was nearly $10.2 billion, reflecting a significant growth of approximately 27.7% over the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $1.3 billion, yielding a net margin of 13.0%. This was a sharp increase from the $495.8 million in net income reported in fiscal year 2024. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has been a primary driver of this top-line and bottom-line growth.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.9x. The current ratio is approximately 1.5x, indicating the company has $1.50 in short-term assets for every $1.00 in short-term obligations. Free cash flow (cash from operations after subtracting capital expenditures) was nearly $1.9 billion for FY 2025. This liquidity provides the company with capital to pursue its active acquisition strategy and expand its technological capabilities.

Risk profile comparison

Eaton faces risks from supply chain and raw material volatility, particularly for commodities like steel and copper. It also deals with cybersecurity and data privacy threats as it integrates connected technologies into its products. Additionally, trade restrictions or tariffs could increase manufacturing costs for its global operations. Failure to keep pace with rapid advancements in AI and data center infrastructure could also erode its market position over time.

Vertiv is highly dependent on continued data center and artificial intelligence spending. A downturn in demand from major clients or shifts in investment priorities could materially reduce its sales. The company also faces challenges integrating its recent acquisitions and managing supply chain pressures for its liquid-cooling products. Furthermore, it faces intense competition from large-scale global competitors like Schneider Electric and its industry peer, Eaton.

Valuation comparison

Eaton appears to be the more conservatively valued option based on its lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio compared to its high-growth peer.

Metric Eaton Vertiv Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 30.4x 49.1x 31.3x P/S ratio 5.7x 12.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

This is a tough call. Both companies are riding the same powerful tailwind of insatiable demand for power and infrastructure driven by AI data centers and electrification. And both are executing at a high level right now.

But I'd go with Eaton. Vertiv is an extraordinary growth story. Orders are surging, its backlog has more than doubled, and the company sits at the center of the AI data center build-out as a provider of power and cooling infrastructure. The momentum is hard to argue with.

Eaton, though, offers something Vertiv doesn't: breadth. Its electrical business is booming alongside data center demand, but it also benefits from aerospace, grid modernization, and industrial electrification. That diversification makes it a more comfortable long-term hold. Eaton just raised its organic growth guidance and reported record results, and it has paid dividends every year since 1923.

Sometimes the steadier, broader bet is also the smarter one.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Eaton Plc, Microsoft, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.