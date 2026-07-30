Eaton vs. Tesla: A Difference in Absolute Revenue and Revenue Volatility

Key Points

Eaton currently shows a much more consistent upward trajectory in its performance, whereas Tesla experiences highly fluctuating results across recent periods.

Investors should monitor whether the massive absolute revenue gap between the two companies continues to fluctuate wildly or starts to establish a more predictable trend over time.

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Eaton: Steady Sequential Revenue Gains

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) earns the vast majority of its revenue by providing energy-efficient solutions and components for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power management systems.

It announced a definitive agreement to separate its mobility group and combine it with Dana Incorporated, and it recorded an approximately 12% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Tesla: Navigating Large Revenue Swings

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) primarily generates its revenue by manufacturing and distributing electric vehicles, alongside offering comprehensive solar energy generation and battery storage solutions to global customers.

Tesla has a residential energy partnership with Sunrun to coordinate home battery resources and support grid reliability. It reported an approximately 4% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and tracking this foundational metric helps everyday investors understand the total volume of money a business brings in before any operating expenses or taxes are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Eaton and Tesla

Quarter (Period End) Eaton Revenue Tesla Revenue Q3 2024 $6.3 billion $25.2 billion Q4 2024 $6.2 billion $25.7 billion Q1 2025 $6.4 billion $19.3 billion Q2 2025 $7.0 billion $22.5 billion Q3 2025 $7.0 billion $28.1 billion Q4 2025 $7.1 billion $24.9 billion Q1 2026 $7.5 billion $22.4 billion Q2 2026 Not yet reported $28.2 billion

Foolish Take

The headline story in this revenue matchup is Eaton’s steady and reliable revenue generation versus Tesla’s much larger, but much more variable, revenue numbers. And it’s a classic story for investors: Do you invest in the consistent but boring power management company, or the flashy but volatile Elon Musk-led electric vehicle and AI superstar?

Eaton earns money by selling designing, manufacturing, and selling electrical and industrial power management products like transformers, circuit breakers, fuel pumps, and cooling solutions. It has customers in the power distribution, data center, and aerospace market segments, which allows for consistent and predictable revenue generation. Revenue has been gaining steadily as these end markets demand more energy and energy solutions. Eaton also pays a modest dividend.

Tesla is a more well-known name, given its enigmatic and charismatic CEO, recognizable consumer products, and ambitious plans. And while its revenue numbers consistently dwarf Eaton’s, they’re unpredictable, with a nearly $9 billion range just in the reported period above.

Revenue isn’t the only thing to consider before investing in a stock. Investors will also want to look at how the companies manage their expenses (Eaton’s net margin is significantly higher than Tesla’s), as well as how their respective stocks are valued. Eaton is scheduled to give investors its quarterly report tomorrow, so there will be new numbers to digest then.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eaton Plc and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.