Is Eaton Vance's EVSD ETF a Buy After Prism Advisors Initiated a Position Worth Over $15 Million?

Key Points

Prism Advisors bought 298,979 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $15.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented 4.1% of Prism Advisors’ reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

This new holding is outside the fund's top five positions.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, Prism Advisors, Inc. initiated a new position in the Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF(NASDAQ:EVSD), acquiring 298,979 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $15.37 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end valuation of the stake stood at $15.23 million, reflecting both the trade and market price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for Prism Advisors and now accounts for 4.1% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: UNK: USEW: $37,032,869 (9.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFIV: $22,028,419 (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XCEM: $19,603,818 (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: WCMI: $19,181,107 (5.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV: $18,933,889 (5.1% of AUM)

As of April 22, 2026, shares were priced at $51.23, up 5.6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 29.4 percentage points.

The ETF’s annualized dividend yield stood at 4.6% as of April 23, 2026.

Prism Advisors reported 74 total positions and $374.57 million in U.S. equity AUM after this filing.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Price (as of market close April 22, 2026) $51.23 Dividend yield 4.6% 1-year total return 5.6%

ETF snapshot

The ETF is actively managed, targeting short-duration fixed income securities with an average portfolio duration of three years or less, using a multi-sector, top-down and bottoms-up selection process.

The portfolio holds a diversified mix of US dollar-denominated bonds, including government, corporate, securitized, and foreign issuer debt, with selective use of derivatives for risk management and exposure.

The fund operates as an ETF structure, offering daily liquidity and transparency, and is designed for investors seeking enhanced yield and lower interest rate sensitivity.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF provides institutional and individual investors with access to an actively managed, diversified portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities.

The fund leverages proprietary valuation metrics and a disciplined investment process to optimize yield and manage risk, while maintaining a low average duration to reduce sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations. Its competitive advantage lies in its flexible mandate, experienced management, and focus on capital preservation with attractive income potential for investors seeking stability in their fixed income allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

The addition of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) to Prism Advisors’ holdings is a significant event. It represents a new position in EVSD, and was a large enough buy to put the ETF into the investment firm’s top ten holdings out of 75. This suggests Prism Advisors has a positive outlook towards EVSD.

The ETF offers several advantages to investors. The fund works to manage interest rate risk. It is actively managed, which contributes to a higher expense ratio of 0.24%, but offers an experienced team targeting above-average returns in the fixed income securities space.

EVSD has been around since 1992, giving it a long history, and it supplies monthly dividend payouts. Its robust yield of 4.6% provides investors with low-risk passive income.

It won’t deliver the kind of returns afforded by stocks or long-term bonds, but it’s a solid ETF for investors seeking to balance income and interest rate risk.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.