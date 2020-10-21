Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that EXG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.85, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXG was $7.85, representing a -14.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.18 and a 66.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.71.

