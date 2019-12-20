Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EXG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.94, the dividend yield is 8.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXG was $8.94, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.95 and a 27.7% increase over the 52 week low of $7.00.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PCEF with an increase of 1.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXG at 2.96%.

