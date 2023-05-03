Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.85%, the lowest has been 6.14%, and the highest has been 13.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXG is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 53,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 3,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXG by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXG by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 1,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXG by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend paying stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.