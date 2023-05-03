Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.63%, the lowest has been 7.75%, and the highest has been 11.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=65).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 12.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETW is 0.13%, an increase of 125.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 20,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares, representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,764K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETW by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 1,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETW by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,007K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETW by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan.

