Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.57, the dividend yield is 8.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $12.57, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.59 and a 33.37% increase over the 52 week low of $9.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PCEF with an increase of 1.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETY at 1.79%.

