Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 50th quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $13.9, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.36 and a 35.08% increase over the 52 week low of $10.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.