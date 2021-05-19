Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.64, the dividend yield is 7.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $13.64, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.71 and a 33.46% increase over the 52 week low of $10.22.

