Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.68, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $12.68, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.96 and a 92.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

