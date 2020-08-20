Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.32, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $11.32, representing a -12.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.98 and a 71.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.60.

