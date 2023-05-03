Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.97 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.62%, the lowest has been 7.08%, and the highest has been 13.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETY is 0.18%, an increase of 77.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 31,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETY by 7.60% over the last quarter.

RFG Advisory holds 1,467K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETY by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,313K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETY by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund managed by Eatonm Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend paying stocks and writes (sells) S&P 500® Index call options with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. ■ The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

