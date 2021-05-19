Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that EXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 7.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXD was $11.2, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.46 and a 33.02% increase over the 52 week low of $8.42.

EXD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

