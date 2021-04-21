Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that EXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.04, the dividend yield is 7.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXD was $11.04, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.30 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

