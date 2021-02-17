Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that EXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.47, the dividend yield is 8.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXD was $10.47, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.64 and a 93.53% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

