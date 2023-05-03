Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.98%, the lowest has been 7.96%, and the highest has been 15.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETV is 0.67%, an increase of 539.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 15,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 946K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETV by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 937K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETV by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 85.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETV by 738.16% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETV by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan*.

