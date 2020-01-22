Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that ETB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETB was $16.76, representing a -2.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.19 and a 18.87% increase over the 52 week low of $14.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETB Dividend History page.

