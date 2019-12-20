Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ETB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.37, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETB was $16.37, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.19 and a 33.09% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

