Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that ETB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.3, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETB was $16.3, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 29.98% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETB as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETB at 2.57%.

