Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.54%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 13.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETB is 0.04%, an increase of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 5,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 69.88% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 86.18% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund.

