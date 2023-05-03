Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.53%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 13.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETB is 1.15%, an increase of 2,621.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 5,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 668K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 42.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 53.92% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 420K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 37.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETB by 44.85% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund.

