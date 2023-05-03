Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.40%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 17.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETO is 0.11%, an increase of 27.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.62% to 2,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 163K shares.

Bank Of America holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 55.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 120.27% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance.

