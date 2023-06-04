Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.41%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 17.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETO is 0.08%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.70% to 2,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 62.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 160.15% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 41.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 57.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 153K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETO by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.