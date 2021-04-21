Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that ETG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.84, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETG was $19.84, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.18 and a 61.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 14.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETG at 4.44%.

