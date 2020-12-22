Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that ETG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.79, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETG was $17.79, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.07 and a 96.14% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

