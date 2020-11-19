Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that ETG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.07, the dividend yield is 7.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETG was $17.07, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.07 and a 88.2% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

