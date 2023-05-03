Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.71%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 13.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 17.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETG is 0.95%, an increase of 633.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 12,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETG by 30.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing a decrease of 43.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The Fund invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment. The Fund employs a value investment style and seeks to invest in dividend-paying common stocks that have the potential for meaningful dividend growth.

