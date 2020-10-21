Dividends
EVT

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 42nd quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.89, the dividend yield is 8.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $19.89, representing a -24.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 67.57% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)
  • iShares, Inc. (EWGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWGS with an increase of 15.4% over the last 100 days. FCEF has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 3.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular