Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.02, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $28.02, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.38 and a 52.96% increase over the 52 week low of $18.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

iShares, Inc. (EWGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWGS with an increase of 11.15% over the last 100 days. IDNA has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 4.08%.

