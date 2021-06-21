Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.12, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $27.12, representing a -4.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.44 and a 47.63% increase over the 52 week low of $18.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (EVT)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (EVT)

iShares, Inc. (EVT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 8.51% over the last 100 days. IDNA has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 4.06%.

