Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.38, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $20.38, representing a -23.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 71.69% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (EWGS)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWGS with an increase of 47.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 2.56%.

