Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 47th quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.89, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $26.89, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.17 and a 57.25% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

iShares, Inc. (EWGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWGS with an increase of 19.04% over the last 100 days. IDNA has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 3.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.