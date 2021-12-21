Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.163 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that EVT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.41, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $28.41, representing a -4.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.70 and a 23.95% increase over the 52 week low of $22.92.

EVT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Ishares MSCI Germany Small Cap ETF (EWGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an decrease of -2.75% over the last 100 days. IDNA has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 4.57%.

