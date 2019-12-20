Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.39, the dividend yield is 6.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $25.39, representing a -1.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.65 and a 45.5% increase over the 52 week low of $17.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 3.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVT at 3.89%.

