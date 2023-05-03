Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.71%, the lowest has been 6.15%, and the highest has been 13.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVT is 0.27%, an increase of 58.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 10,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Joel Isaacson & Co. holds 762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 721K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund managedThe Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of taxadvantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment. The Fund employs a value investment style and seeks to invest in dividend-paying common stocks that have the potential for meaningful dividend growth. by Eaton Vance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.