Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.57, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $21.57, representing a -20.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.99 and a 99.08% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

