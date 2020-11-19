Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.57, the dividend yield is 7.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $23.57, representing a -12.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.79 and a 117.54% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

