Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.7, the dividend yield is 5.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $28.7, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.56 and a 46.06% increase over the 52 week low of $19.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 9.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETO at 3.48%.

