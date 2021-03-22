Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.93, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $25.93, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.42 and a 113.42% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.