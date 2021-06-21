Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.07, the dividend yield is 5.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $29.07, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.75 and a 47.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (ETO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 8.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETO at 3.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.