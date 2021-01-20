Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $25.65, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.79 and a 136.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 14.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETO at 3.16%.

