Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $26.72, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.99 and a 28.77% increase over the 52 week low of $20.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

