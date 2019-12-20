Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.18, the dividend yield is 8.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $26.18, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.99 and a 51.77% increase over the 52 week low of $17.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

